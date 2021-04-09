Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
N Kazakhstan to heighten quarantine measures

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 April 2021, 13:06
PETROPVALOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan will intensify quarantine measures since April 12 as the region moved to the ‘yellow zone’ in terms of spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan on April 9.

«The chief sanitary doctor signed a new decree,» deputy director of the sanitary and epidemiological control Arman Kushbasov said.

The region will suspend operations of indoor children’s playgrounds and attractions, aqua parks. Sports events should be held without spectators. It bans holding prayers, Friday prayers, mass church service at religious facilities.

No less than 50% of employees should switch to remote work. Cinema halls, theatres, concert halls are allowed to operate with only 20% occupancy limit.


