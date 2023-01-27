Go to the main site
    N Kazakhstan to elect 193 maslikhat deputies

    27 January 2023, 11:32

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan region will elect 193 deputies to the maslikhats of all levels and one to the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The process of nomination of the candidates kicked off, Kazinform reports.

    30 deputies will be elected to the regional maslikhat, and 18 to the maslikhat of Petropavlovsk, the regional election commission informs. 145 deputies will be elected to 13 district maslikhats.

    15 district election commissions for the elections to the regional maslikhat, 18 to the city maslikhat, and 145 for district maslikhats will open on the election day. 631 precinct electoral commissions will be set up in the region at large.

    As of January 27, two candidates to the Majilis deputies submitted their documents so far.

    As earlier reported, 3,415 maslikhat deputies will be elected in early elections.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

