N Kazakhstan to ease quarantine measures

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 February 2021, 21:04
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan region will ease restriction measures since February 13, Kazinform reports.

State chief sanitary doctor of the region Asset Zhumatayev signed the corresponding decree. Shopping centres and malls are allowed to work from 10:00 a.m. until midnight with 30% capacity. On Sundays they will be closed down but for cinema halls, pharmacies, food stores located there.

Public transport will run from 06:30 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. The decree will take effect from 00:00 February 13.

On February 6 the region moved out from the ‘red zone’. The daily coronavirus cases keep on decreasing. Over the past 24 hours 61 new coronavirus cases were detected across the region, 29 of them in Petropavlovsk.


