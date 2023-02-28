Go to the main site
    N Kazakhstan to construct mining-and-metallurgical integrated works

    28 February 2023, 14:25

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan governor Aidarbek Saparov revealed the plans to build the mining-and-metallurgical integrated works at the stannum field in Aiyrtau district, Kazinform reports.

    The governor held talks with heads of investment companies engaged in stannum and tungsten fields’ development in Aiyrtau district, the Governor’s Facebook account reads.

    The development of the said projects is one of the foundations of the region’s mining industry. Tin One Mining JSC approved the projects to create infrastructure facilities, and develop the stannum mining-and-metallurgical integrated works.

    The groundwork for the construction of a shift team camp construction, laboratories and utility system is being laid. Esil Mining is developing documents for the construction of a tungsten mine, a utility system, and a road. The land plots were allotted, and the excavations were conducted.

    The governor added the projects will generate over 1,500 new jobs.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

