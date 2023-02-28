Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

N Kazakhstan to construct mining-and-metallurgical integrated works

28 February 2023, 14:25
N Kazakhstan to construct mining-and-metallurgical integrated works Фото:focus.ua

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan governor Aidarbek Saparov revealed the plans to build the mining-and-metallurgical integrated works at the stannum field in Aiyrtau district, Kazinform reports.

The governor held talks with heads of investment companies engaged in stannum and tungsten fields’ development in Aiyrtau district, the Governor’s Facebook account reads.

The development of the said projects is one of the foundations of the region’s mining industry. Tin One Mining JSC approved the projects to create infrastructure facilities, and develop the stannum mining-and-metallurgical integrated works.

The groundwork for the construction of a shift team camp construction, laboratories and utility system is being laid. Esil Mining is developing documents for the construction of a tungsten mine, a utility system, and a road. The land plots were allotted, and the excavations were conducted.

The governor added the projects will generate over 1,500 new jobs.


Related news
Over 200 streets to be repaired in Almaty this year
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan to build 100 sports facilities by 2025
Italy gives green light to build world's longest suspension bridge
Kazatomprom to increase production in 2024
Turkestan rgn to complete construction of sulphur acid plant by late 2025
Who Kazakhstan trades with most and how?
Fuel prices not expected to rise in Kazakhstan any time soon - minister
Over 200 streets to be repaired in Almaty this year
Kazakh PM Smailov instructs to strengthen construction control measures to ensure seismic safety in Almaty
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
5 March 22. Today’s Birthdays

News