    N Kazakhstan to build wind farm

    23 December 2019, 14:20

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan region plans to build a wind park with 25 wind generators, Kazinform correspondent reports. Arman Urazgulov, chief of the Department for Industrial and Innovative Development, said it at a meeting on development of investment projects in the region.

    He said that the project would be implemented in the territory of Ayirtau municipality.

    The total capacity of the wind generators is to make 50MW.

    Six wind generators are operating today in Kyzylzhar municipality today.

    Earlier it was reported that the North Kazakhstan region has a large wind energy potential exceeding 106GW. The high cost of wind farms hinders the development of this energy source.

    At the Kazakhstan-Russian Interregional Cooperation Forum, Deputy Governor Dauren Zhandarbek named the development of renewable energy sources as a promising area for interaction and invited investors for joint work.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

