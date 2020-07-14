Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    N Kazakhstan to build two hospitals

    14 July 2020, 16:00

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Turkish investor, YDA Group, keeps on building a multi-field hospital in Petropavlovsk, Kazinform report.

    The capsule laying ceremony was held last November. It is planned to conclude the initial construction works. More than 70 people work there now. Next year it is planned to attract up to 1,000 workers.

    It is the largest investment project in the region. The amount of investments channeled is KZT 115 bln. It is expected to put into operation in 2022.

    The second health facility is being built in Bereke district. It is expected to open its doors by the end of the year. Its construction costs KZT 2.2 bln.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    North Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    5 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil