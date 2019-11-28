Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
N Kazakhstan to build mining complex

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 November 2019, 18:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov briefed on the development of the regional industrial sector, Kazinform reports.

According to him, the region authorities bet big on machine-building complex retooling. Two flagships, the Kirov plant, and Petropavlovsk heavy machine plant were included in the strategic program. The point at issue is to rehabilitate the most important cluster and embark on a new development level. The new equipment is expected to let produce competitive, export products, increase wages by 15%, and double labour efficiency and increase output threefold.

He also noted that the Kirov plant boasts record scale of output settling at KZT 10.7 bln.

He also added that overburden works started on the Syrymbet tin deposit. It is the first subsoil user in the region. The record amount of investments, some KZT 100 bln was channeled to the project. Construction of the mining complex will start next year. It will create 600 new workplaces.

Besides, a new data centre worth KZT 10 bln of investments will be built in the region. Notably, next January a new woodworking enterprise will be also put on-stream.

