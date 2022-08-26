Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
N Kazakhstan to build 6 schools over 5 years ahead
26 August 2022 11:13

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Governor of North Kazakhstan Kumar Aksakalov reminded at the conference of teachers that the key task is to raise the quality of education and narrow a gap in education between rural and urban schools, Kazinform reports.

The Governor highlighted that five schools from Petropavlovsk rank among the top 100 best schools of Kazakhstan. He noted that the teaching environment and equipping level of schools influence the knowledge of pupils.

As stated there, for the past three years four more new schools were built to get rid of three-shift schooling. A 300-seat correctional boarding school with a 50-bed dormitory block is being built in the city of Petropavlovsk. Six schools will be constructed in the region over the next five years. Two more schools are being built in Taiynsha district for 720 schoolchildren.

He added that 301 educational facilities were repaired in the last three years so far.


