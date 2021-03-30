Go to the main site
    N Kazakhstan to build 47 medical facilities to address high building deterioration rate

    30 March 2021, 12:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of today, 623 outpatient facilities, of which 554 are public and 69 private, run in North Kazakhstan region, Alexei Tsoi, Health Minister of Kazakhstan, said at today’s government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The region is second in terms of aging medical facilities in the country, with the figure standing at 78.8%.

    To cope with the high rate of building deterioration, the region’s administration plans to build 47 medical facilities under the Auyl – El Besigi program, including one district clinic at the hospital in Ualikhanovsk district, 46 small primary health care facilities (four outpatient clinics, 19 midwifery units, and 23 medical units) in settlements with further development.

    According to the Kazakh Health Minister, the provision of new equipment led to a 13% drop in the cancer death rate and a 36% decline in the TB incidence in the region.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

