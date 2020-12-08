Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    N Kazakhstan to build 400,000 sq m of housing

    8 December 2020, 15:00

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Housing construction budget funding grew by 1.5 times in North Kazakhstan as compared to the last year.

    300,000 sq m of housing will be built by the year-end. Next year the region targets to put into operation no less than 400,000 sq m of housing.

    As Governor of North Kazakhstan Kumar Aksakalov said, 32 multi-family homes are under construction in Petropavlovsk. 14 of them are being built though private investments.

    He also added that for the past two years there were renovated half of schools of the region. Next year the region plans to build a new building of the military institute.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    North Kazakhstan region Construction
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
    GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
    President Tokayev meets with CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi
    Germany's industrial output rebounds in April
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    5 Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty