N Kazakhstan to build 400,000 sq m of housing

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Housing construction budget funding grew by 1.5 times in North Kazakhstan as compared to the last year.

300,000 sq m of housing will be built by the year-end. Next year the region targets to put into operation no less than 400,000 sq m of housing.

As Governor of North Kazakhstan Kumar Aksakalov said, 32 multi-family homes are under construction in Petropavlovsk. 14 of them are being built though private investments.

He also added that for the past two years there were renovated half of schools of the region. Next year the region plans to build a new building of the military institute.