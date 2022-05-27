Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
N Kazakhstan to brace for rain and wind Fri

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 May 2022, 07:18
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The country’s northern regions are set to brace today for a cold wave and high wind, Kazhydromet reports.

Thunderstorms are expected today in Karaganda, Akmola, Kostanay regions.

Kyzylorda region is forecast to face thunderstorms and dust storms.

The scorching heat is predicted for Pavlodar region with air temperature rising as high as 32-34 degrees Celsius.

Rains, thunderstorms, high wind, squalls, and hail are to batter today North Kazakhstan locally.

Heavy downpours, thunderstorms, hail, squalls, and dust storms are in store for Turkestan region locally.

A hot wave is expected to grip East Kazakhstan with mercury reading 31-33 degrees Celsius.

Rains are expected in Nur-Sultan today.

As earlier reported, a weather warning was issued for 11 regions of Kazakhstan.

