Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    N Kazakhstan to brace for heat wave

    31 May 2023, 10:33

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM According to the advisory forecast high atmospheric pressure will set the tone in June in North Kazakhstan. Air temperature is expected to make an average of 18-19.5 degrees Celsius, Kazinform reports.

    Air mercury will read 25-35 degrees Celsius during the day. The first decade of June forecasts a cold snap with air temperature standing at 16-21 degrees in the day, and 3-8 in the night. In the second and third decades air temperature will range between 7-12 degrees and 12-17 degrees at nighttime, and 18-23 and 25-20, locally rising as high as 35 degrees Celsius during the day.

    Dust storms are likely to sweep through the region locally.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    North Kazakhstan region Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
    Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    3 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt