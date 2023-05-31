N Kazakhstan to brace for heat wave

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM According to the advisory forecast high atmospheric pressure will set the tone in June in North Kazakhstan. Air temperature is expected to make an average of 18-19.5 degrees Celsius, Kazinform reports.

Air mercury will read 25-35 degrees Celsius during the day. The first decade of June forecasts a cold snap with air temperature standing at 16-21 degrees in the day, and 3-8 in the night. In the second and third decades air temperature will range between 7-12 degrees and 12-17 degrees at nighttime, and 18-23 and 25-20, locally rising as high as 35 degrees Celsius during the day.

Dust storms are likely to sweep through the region locally.