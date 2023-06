N Kazakhstan to brace for ground frosts, cold snap

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM the northern regions of Kazakhstan are set to face today ground frosts, Kazhydromet reports.

Weather without precipitations is forecast for North Kazakhstan with air temperature falling to +4+6 degrees Celsius in the nighttime, and +14+16 degrees during the day.

As earlier reported, ground frosts are expected in Akmola, Aktobe and Kostanay regions.