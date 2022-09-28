Go to the main site
    N Kazakhstan to brace for cold weather over next 3 days

    28 September 2022, 12:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for September 29-October 1, 2022, Kazinform reports.

    The cold anticyclone still sets the tone in the greater part of Kazakhstan bringing low air temperatures to the northern regions. The shifting cyclone from the northwest will rise air temperature in the west of Kazakhstan. Fog and high wind are in store for the northern region, while dust storm will sweep through the country’s southwest and south.

    Air temperature will drop to -3-10 degrees Celsius in the night in the northern, eastern and central parts of Kazakhstan, and to 0+5 degrees during the day. Mercury will rise up to +17+30 degrees in the west.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

