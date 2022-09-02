Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 478.9 eur/kzt 459.98

    rub/kzt 8.24 cny/kzt 66.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    N Kazakhstan to brace for cold snap

    2 September 2022 12:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM It will get colder in the western, northwestern, and northern regions of Kazakhstan over the few days ahead, Kazhydromet reports.

    The country’s south is set to enjoy dry and sunny weather.

    Air temperature will fall at the night in the west from +10+18 to +8+16°С, from +23+31 to +17+25°С during the day, from +15+23 to 8+16 °С in the nighttime, from +25+35 to +17+25°С during the day in the north. Mercury will rise as high as to +30+38°С in the country’s east, and to +30+40°С in the south and southeast.
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Storm alert in effect in 16 regions of Kazakhstan
    N Kazakhstan to brace for cold weather over next 3 days
    Storm alert in store for 9 regions of Kazakhstan
    Rains to batter west and southeast of Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
    2 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
    3 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
    4 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
    5 Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley