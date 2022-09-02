Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
N Kazakhstan to brace for cold snap
2 September 2022 12:35

N Kazakhstan to brace for cold snap

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM It will get colder in the western, northwestern, and northern regions of Kazakhstan over the few days ahead, Kazhydromet reports.

The country’s south is set to enjoy dry and sunny weather.

Air temperature will fall at the night in the west from +10+18 to +8+16°С, from +23+31 to +17+25°С during the day, from +15+23 to 8+16 °С in the nighttime, from +25+35 to +17+25°С during the day in the north. Mercury will rise as high as to +30+38°С in the country’s east, and to +30+40°С in the south and southeast.


