Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

N Kazakhstan sets new record of daily COVID-19 cases

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 January 2022, 16:33
N Kazakhstan sets new record of daily COVID-19 cases

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 407 new coronavirus infections were reported in North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

94% or 380 cases had symptoms, sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

The most cases were registered in Petropavlovsk.

For the past 24 hours there were carried out 1,966 PCR tests for COVID-19. There are four PCR laboratories in the region.

Besides, for the past two were there were confirmed 2,387 coronavirus infections. The growth rate for the last two weeks grew 5.6 times as compared to the previous two weeks.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan