N Kazakhstan sees 5% drop in weekly COVID-19 cases

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Chief Medical Officer of North Kazakhstan region Arman Kushbassov spoke of the COVID-19 situation in the region at the briefing on Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The region has reported 58 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, including 23 asymptomatic ones. Of those, 15 have been reported in the city of Petropavlovsk, and the rest in the region’s districts.

According to Mr Kushbassov, North Kazakhstan region is listed under the «moderate» risk category for the spread of COVID-19. The region has reported a 5% drop in weekly COVID-19 cases.

The region has so far reported 8,512 COVID-19 cases, of which 3,413 asymptomatic and 357 imported ones.

People aged 50 and over have been hardest hit by COVID-19 - 46% of the total COVID-19 cases in the region.

Since the start of the school term, 302 schoolchildren have been tested positive for the coronavirus infection. The three schools have shifted to remote learning.