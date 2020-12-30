Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

N Kazakhstan sees 5% drop in weekly COVID-19 cases

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
30 December 2020, 20:21
N Kazakhstan sees 5% drop in weekly COVID-19 cases

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Chief Medical Officer of North Kazakhstan region Arman Kushbassov spoke of the COVID-19 situation in the region at the briefing on Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The region has reported 58 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, including 23 asymptomatic ones. Of those, 15 have been reported in the city of Petropavlovsk, and the rest in the region’s districts.

According to Mr Kushbassov, North Kazakhstan region is listed under the «moderate» risk category for the spread of COVID-19. The region has reported a 5% drop in weekly COVID-19 cases.

The region has so far reported 8,512 COVID-19 cases, of which 3,413 asymptomatic and 357 imported ones.

People aged 50 and over have been hardest hit by COVID-19 - 46% of the total COVID-19 cases in the region.

Since the start of the school term, 302 schoolchildren have been tested positive for the coronavirus infection. The three schools have shifted to remote learning.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region