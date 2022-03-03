Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

N Kazakhstan sees 3.7-time drop in COVID-19 cases in past two weeks

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 March 2022, 14:14
N Kazakhstan sees 3.7-time drop in COVID-19 cases in past two weeks

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - The number of coronavirus cases has dropped 3.7 times in North Kazakhstan region over the past two weeks, Kazinform correspondent reports.

North Kazakhstan region has seen 796 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past two weeks. There has been a 3.7 times drop in infections over the said period.

The region has recorded 32 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, including 29 with symptoms and three without symptoms, in the past day.

Most of the cases have been seen in Petropavlovsk city – 13. Nine districts of the region have recorded one to four infections. 30 cases have been detected by a PCR test following epidemiological indications and two as part of epidemiological control.

Over the past day, 672 COVID-19 PCR tests have been conducted in the region.

The region has so far registered a total of 44,057 cases of the coronavirus infection.

According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control department, the first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been administered to 301,524 people or 56% of the population, and the second component to 287,049 people in North Kazakhstan region.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan