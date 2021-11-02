Go to the main site
    N Kazakhstan sees 14% growth in COVID-19 cases over past two weeks

    2 November 2021, 15:13

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 cases have grown by 14% in North Kazakhstan region over the past two weeks, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Chief Medical Doctor of the region Asset Zhumatayev the COVID-19 situation is unstable in North Kazakhstan region as 2,106 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded over the past two weeks.

    COVID-19 cases have grown by 2.2 times in Akzharsk district, 1.6 times in Taishynyshinsk district, 1.3 times in Aiyrtausk district, 1.2 times in Akkaiynsk district, 1.1 times in Kyzylzharsk district, and 1.3 times in Petropavlovsk city over the past two weeks.

    The R number exceeds 1 and the incidence rate has been at 200.7 per 100 thousand people over the past week, which is one of the highest figures countrywide.

    The region has been in the «red zone» on the State’s map on the spread of COVID-19 for a month. The COVID-19 incidence rate has been above the critical 200 per 100 thousand people in Zhambylsk district – 441.2, Akkaiynsk district – 311.3, M.Zhumabayev – 284.6, Mamlyutsk district – 274.2, Shal akyn district – 271.1, Kyzylzharsk district – 263.2, Yessilsk district – 242.9, and Aiyrtausk district 208.5 over the past week.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

