Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

N Kazakhstan sees 14% growth in COVID-19 cases over past two weeks

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 November 2021, 15:13
N Kazakhstan sees 14% growth in COVID-19 cases over past two weeks

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 cases have grown by 14% in North Kazakhstan region over the past two weeks, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Chief Medical Doctor of the region Asset Zhumatayev the COVID-19 situation is unstable in North Kazakhstan region as 2,106 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded over the past two weeks.

COVID-19 cases have grown by 2.2 times in Akzharsk district, 1.6 times in Taishynyshinsk district, 1.3 times in Aiyrtausk district, 1.2 times in Akkaiynsk district, 1.1 times in Kyzylzharsk district, and 1.3 times in Petropavlovsk city over the past two weeks.

The R number exceeds 1 and the incidence rate has been at 200.7 per 100 thousand people over the past week, which is one of the highest figures countrywide.

The region has been in the «red zone» on the State’s map on the spread of COVID-19 for a month. The COVID-19 incidence rate has been above the critical 200 per 100 thousand people in Zhambylsk district – 441.2, Akkaiynsk district – 311.3, M.Zhumabayev – 284.6, Mamlyutsk district – 274.2, Shal akyn district – 271.1, Kyzylzharsk district – 263.2, Yessilsk district – 242.9, and Aiyrtausk district 208.5 over the past week.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan