    N Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 159

    22 October 2021, 11:39

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 159 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in North Kazakhstan region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control department, Petropavlovsk city has recorded 50 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kyzylzharsk district – 23, M.Zhumabayev district – 15, Zhambyl, Yessilsk districts – 11 each, Akkaiynsk, Aiyrtausk districts – 10 each, Taiynshinsk district – eight, Mamlyutsk district – seven, Akzhar, Shal akyn districts – five each, and Ualikhanovsk district – four.

    1,696 COVID-19 tests by PCR have been conducted in North Kazakhstan region in the past 24 hours.

    Out of the 159 new cases, nine are without symptoms. 153 people were tested because of epidemiological indications and six as part of epidemiological control.

    The region has so far reported a total of 27, 279 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 6,943 asymptomatic ones. 455 imported COVID-19 cases have been recorded.

    The region’s laboratories have conducted 487,621 COVID-19 PCR tests since the beginning of the pandemic, 5.3% of which were with a positive result.

    Notably, North Kazakhstan region is in the «red zone» in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
