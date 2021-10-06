Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
N Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count rises to 98

Adlet Seilkhanov
6 October 2021, 17:20
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 98 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 87 symptomatic ones, have been reported in North Kazakhstan region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control department, Petropavlovsk city has recorded 37 new cases of the coronavirus infection, M.Zhumabayev district – nine, while Mamlyutsk, Kyzylzharsk, and Zhambyl districts have each reported eight daily infections, G.Musrepov, Akkaiynsk districts – four each, Taiynshinsk, Yessilsk districts – three each, Ualikhanovsk district – two, and Akzhar and Temiryazevsk districts – one each.

1,317 COVID-19 tests by PCR have been conducted in North Kazakhstan region in the past 24 hours.

The region has so far reported a total of 25 thousand cases of the coronavirus infection, 73% of which are with symptoms.

As of October 6, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been administered to 243,239 and both jabs to 222,050 residents of North Kazakhstan region.


