N Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 cases surpass 13,000 mark

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – A total of 13,001 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in North Kazakhstan region since the start of the pandemic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The region’s COVID-19 tally has surpassed the 13,000 mark Sunday, with 21 new cases, including 11 asymptomatic.

According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control department, six fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in the city of Petropavlovsk, and the remaining cases in the region’s seven districts.

Of the 21, 18 fresh cases have been detected through the tests done from epidemiological indications, and three as part of disease monitoring.

The region has conducted 936 daily COVID-19 PCR tests.

Out of a total of 13,001 COVID-19 cases, 406 are imported. The number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases stands at 8,093.



