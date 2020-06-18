Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

N Kazakhstan rolls out 11 checkpoints over worsening COVID-19 situation

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 June 2020, 10:36
N Kazakhstan rolls out 11 checkpoints over worsening COVID-19 situation

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Checkpoints are being rolled out in districts with new cases of the coronavirus infection in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the police department's press service informed, three checkpoints in the region's border areas with Russia remain in place. Checkpoints are rolled out in the districts where COVID-19 hotbeds have been identified. In total, there are 11 such checkpoints with the police.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in the region, with 25 new cases spotted over the past day, including nine symptomatic cases.

Control over the observance of the quarantine measures at shopping centers, markets, and service centers is carried out by the police and members of health-care services of Petropavlovsk city. So far, no administrative action has been taken, except for clarification and warning works.

The press service warned that the situation regarding the spread of COVID-19 had been worsening that could lead to tougher quarantine measures.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region