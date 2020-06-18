N Kazakhstan rolls out 11 checkpoints over worsening COVID-19 situation

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Checkpoints are being rolled out in districts with new cases of the coronavirus infection in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the police department's press service informed, three checkpoints in the region's border areas with Russia remain in place. Checkpoints are rolled out in the districts where COVID-19 hotbeds have been identified. In total, there are 11 such checkpoints with the police.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in the region, with 25 new cases spotted over the past day, including nine symptomatic cases.

Control over the observance of the quarantine measures at shopping centers, markets, and service centers is carried out by the police and members of health-care services of Petropavlovsk city. So far, no administrative action has been taken, except for clarification and warning works.

The press service warned that the situation regarding the spread of COVID-19 had been worsening that could lead to tougher quarantine measures.