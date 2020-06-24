N Kazakhstan rgn to toughen quarantine regulations

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Chief sanitary doctor of North Kazakhstan region Serikbay Kasmakasov inked a decree on introducing quarantine restrictions on June 27-29, Kazinform reports.

The restrictions will remain in effect during June 27-29. Lockdown will be imposed since 00:00 June 27 until June 29 in the region.

According to Kasmakasov, the region reports over the last day rapid deterioration in the epidemiological situation. The region hospitals’ bed occupancy exceeds 70%.

To date, 271 cases of coronavirus infection are recorded in North Kazakhstan region. 59 patinets have recovered from COVID-19.



