    N Kazakhstan rgn to open new infectious hospital this October

    27 July 2020, 20:38

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - A new infectious hospital will be built in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The structure of the new infectious hospital, which will be commissioned this October, is said to be rapidly erectable. The hospital will accommodate 200 beds.

    According to the region's governor Kumar Aksakalov, the new facility will meet all the sanitary and epidemic requirements as well as will be equipped with a CT scan and 20 ventilators. He went on to say that the hospital would significantly contribute to treatment of COVID-19 patients and eliminate the risk of infection among medical personnel.

    It is said that the hospital will face the multi-purpose regional hospital which is under construction.

    As of July 27, 2,779 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the region. 1,566 recovered cases have been reported across the region.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region COVID-19
