    N Kazakhstan rgn sets record for daily COVID-19 cases

    30 July 2021, 13:45

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - COVID-19 cases in North Kazakhstan region has risen by a record daily amount of 152, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control department of North Kazakhstan region, out of the 152 daily cases, 131 are symptomatic. 143 people have been tested for COVID-19 due to epidemiological reasons, and nine as part of epidemiological control.

    Most daily cases have been reported in Petropavlovsk city – 59, Aiyrtausk district – 17, and Kyzylzhardsk – 12.

    1,183 COVID-19 tests by PCR have been conducted in the region in the past day.

    As of July 30, the number of COVID-19 patients treated at the infectious diseases hospitals stands at 661, 300 of whom are on life support and 43 in intensive care units.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

