Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

N Kazakhstan rgn sets record for daily COVID-19 cases

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
30 July 2021, 13:45
N Kazakhstan rgn sets record for daily COVID-19 cases

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - COVID-19 cases in North Kazakhstan region has risen by a record daily amount of 152, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control department of North Kazakhstan region, out of the 152 daily cases, 131 are symptomatic. 143 people have been tested for COVID-19 due to epidemiological reasons, and nine as part of epidemiological control.

Most daily cases have been reported in Petropavlovsk city – 59, Aiyrtausk district – 17, and Kyzylzhardsk – 12.

1,183 COVID-19 tests by PCR have been conducted in the region in the past day.

As of July 30, the number of COVID-19 patients treated at the infectious diseases hospitals stands at 661, 300 of whom are on life support and 43 in intensive care units.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region