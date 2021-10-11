Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

N Kazakhstan rgn sees upward trend in daily COVID-19 cases

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 October 2021, 14:16
N Kazakhstan rgn sees upward trend in daily COVID-19 cases

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZIFORM – North Kazakhstan region has logged 141 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

36 fresh daily COVID-19 infections have been reported in Petropavlovsk city, 17 cases in M. Zhumabayev district, 16 in Zhambyl district, 15 in Kyzylzhar district, 10 in Taiynshinsk district. Yessil and G.Musrepov districts have reported nine daily cases each, Mamlyutsk district – seven, Akkaiynsk district – six, Shal akyn, Timiryasevsk, and Aiyrtausk district – five each, and Ualikhanovsk district – one.

Of the 141, 133 are with symptoms. Four cases were detected as part of epidemiological control and others after undergoing tests for epidemiological indications.

The region’s labs have conducted 858 COVID-19 PCR tests in the past 24 hours.

As of this morning, a total of 244,576 people have been administered the first component of COVID-19 vaccine and 224,916 – both components.

The tougher quarantine measures have been in place in the region since October 9. The region is in the «red zone» for the coronavirus infection.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan