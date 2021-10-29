Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    N Kazakhstan rgn sees up to 100 daily admissions to infectious diseases hospitals

    29 October 2021, 15:39

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 situation is unfavorable and intense in North Kazakhstan region, Nurlan Aimanov, acting head of the regional health office, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Speaking at a briefing, Aimanov said that 1,755 infectious diseases beds have been deployed across the region. As of October 29, 793 people are under treatment as in-patients in North Kazakhstan region. 60% of those under hospital treatment are in severe condition, including 51 in emergency rooms and 18 in intensive care units. Over 400 people are oxygen-dependent.

    According to him, up to 100 people with low saturation, respiratory failure, shortness of breath, and severe symptoms of intoxication are admitted to infectious diseases hospitals in the region. 40-50 people are discharged from hospitals on a daily basis.

    He went on to say that 93% of those staying at hospitals are not vaccinated and that people over 60 make up most of those hospitalized – over 80%.

    Over 1.3 thousand people are being treated as out-patients in the region. Of the total number of pregnant women seven have been hospitalized, and 15 are under treatment at home.

    The region’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 289, of which 246 have died over the past three months. 79% of those died were over 60.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    3 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt