N Kazakhstan rgn sees up to 100 daily admissions to infectious diseases hospitals

Adlet Seilkhanov
29 October 2021, 15:39
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 situation is unfavorable and intense in North Kazakhstan region, Nurlan Aimanov, acting head of the regional health office, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at a briefing, Aimanov said that 1,755 infectious diseases beds have been deployed across the region. As of October 29, 793 people are under treatment as in-patients in North Kazakhstan region. 60% of those under hospital treatment are in severe condition, including 51 in emergency rooms and 18 in intensive care units. Over 400 people are oxygen-dependent.

According to him, up to 100 people with low saturation, respiratory failure, shortness of breath, and severe symptoms of intoxication are admitted to infectious diseases hospitals in the region. 40-50 people are discharged from hospitals on a daily basis.

He went on to say that 93% of those staying at hospitals are not vaccinated and that people over 60 make up most of those hospitalized – over 80%.

Over 1.3 thousand people are being treated as out-patients in the region. Of the total number of pregnant women seven have been hospitalized, and 15 are under treatment at home.

The region’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 289, of which 246 have died over the past three months. 79% of those died were over 60.


