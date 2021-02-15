N Kazakhstan rgn sees reduction in students’ outflow

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The outflow of students has reduced to 12% in North Kazakhstan region, which according to Kumar Aksakalov, the region’s Governor, is attributed to the considerable financial infusions into education, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the amount of financial infusions into the education sphere stood at KZT86bn last year, which has been increased by KZT9bn this year.

In his words, 249 educational facilities, which are half of the educational facilities in the region, underwent major repairs costing KZT10bn. He noted that the work would be carried forward, with over KZT2bn envisaged for repairs this year.

At the start of the new academic year a new school in Ualikhanov Street will open in Petropavlovsk. Two more district schools are slated for construction.

College renovation works cost the region KZT1.2bn last year and are to cost KZT1.4bn more this year.

The regional Governor insisted that the construction works of a university teaching and laboratory building, two new dorms would be completed that year. Construction of two more college dorms and new teaching buildings of the Military Institute will begin.

«In 2017, the university enrollment rate stood at 58%, rising to 69% in 2020. The outflow of students has declined to 12% from 30% in 2017,» he concluded.



