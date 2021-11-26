Go to the main site
    N Kazakhstan rgn reports up to 60 daily admissions to infectious diseases hospitals

    26 November 2021, 16:10

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region has seen a slight decrease in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At a briefing chief medical officer of North Kazakhstan region Asset Zhumatayev said that 1,919 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported over the past two weeks. Of these, 138 have been reported over the past day.

    Given a 5% drop in COVID-19 cases there have been an increase in the numbers of infections in Yessil, M.Zhumabayev, and Taiynzhinsk districts.

    608 patients are under treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals in the region. Of these, 60% are conditionally ill with severe COVID-19. 49 are in intensive care units, and 343 on life support.

    The number of daily hospital admissions has dropped to up to 60 compared to 100 in September-October. Each day 3-5 deaths from COVID-19 are reported. Over 3.5 thousand people, including 1,770 with asymptomatic COVID-19, are treated at home.

    Since February 1, 10,183 unvaccinated patients have been treated at the infectious diseases hospitals in the region and 1,549 people have been treated at ICUs, 364 of whom died.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

