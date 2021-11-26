Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

N Kazakhstan rgn reports up to 60 daily admissions to infectious diseases hospitals

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 November 2021, 16:10
N Kazakhstan rgn reports up to 60 daily admissions to infectious diseases hospitals

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region has seen a slight decrease in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At a briefing chief medical officer of North Kazakhstan region Asset Zhumatayev said that 1,919 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported over the past two weeks. Of these, 138 have been reported over the past day.

Given a 5% drop in COVID-19 cases there have been an increase in the numbers of infections in Yessil, M.Zhumabayev, and Taiynzhinsk districts.

608 patients are under treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals in the region. Of these, 60% are conditionally ill with severe COVID-19. 49 are in intensive care units, and 343 on life support.

The number of daily hospital admissions has dropped to up to 60 compared to 100 in September-October. Each day 3-5 deaths from COVID-19 are reported. Over 3.5 thousand people, including 1,770 with asymptomatic COVID-19, are treated at home.

Since February 1, 10,183 unvaccinated patients have been treated at the infectious diseases hospitals in the region and 1,549 people have been treated at ICUs, 364 of whom died.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan