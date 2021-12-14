N Kazakhstan rgn reports 1.4fold decline in COVID-19 cases

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 situation stabilizes in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Arman Kushbassov, deputy head of the sanitary epidemiological control department of North Kazakhstan region, 1,020 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded over the past two weeks, declining by 1.4 times compared to the pervious two weeks.

Out of the 57 cases reported in the past day, Petropavlovsk city has recorded 26, M.Zhumabayev district – seven, Kyzylzharsk district – six, Yessilsk district – five, Taiynshinsk district – three, Akkaiynsk district – three, Aiyrtausk district – two, Akzharsk district – two, Zhambyl district – two, and Temiryazevsk district – one.