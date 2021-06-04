Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

N Kazakhstan rgn logs fresh daily COVID-19 cases

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
4 June 2021, 19:15
N Kazakhstan rgn logs fresh daily COVID-19 cases

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 20 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in North Kazakhstan region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological department of North Kazakhstan region, out of the total number of fresh daily cases, 15 had symptoms and five were without symptoms.

18 cases have been detected by PCR after epidemiological indications and two as part of epidemiological control.

Most of the cases have been seen in Petropavlovsk city, M.Zhumabayev, and Mamlyutsk districts – five, four, and three infections, respectively. Musrepov, Aiyrtausk, and Kyzylzhar districts have recorded two cases each, while Taiynshinsk and Akkaiynsk districts have reported one case each.

The region has conducted 823 COVID-19 PCR tests over the past day.

North Kazakhstan region is in the «green zone» for the COVID-19 spread.

A total of 14,868 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the region since March last year, of which 442 are imported. Of the region’s total COVID-19 cases, 9,421 are symptomatic and 5,447 are asymptomatic.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region