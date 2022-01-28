Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

N Kazakhstan rgn logs 453 new daily cases of COVID-19

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 January 2022, 16:39
N Kazakhstan rgn logs 453 new daily cases of COVID-19

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - The number of coronavirus cases has grown 6.7 times in North Kazakhstan region over the past two weeks, Kazinform correspondent reports.

North Kazakhstan region has recorded 453 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.

The number of COVID-19 cases has grown 6.7 times in the region over the past two weeks. The region’s Aiyrtausk district has seen COVID-19 cases rise by 23 times from seven to 159. G.Musrepov district has reported a 20-time increase in COVID-19 cases. Infections have risen by 17 times in Ualikhanovsk district and by 14 times in Temiryazevsk district.

People aged 19-39 account for 43% of the total cases reported in the past two weeks. 18% of the cases have been reported in persons over 60.

The region has so far reported a total of 38, 002 cases of the coronavirus infection.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan