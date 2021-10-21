N Kazakhstan rgn logs 151 fresh COVID-19 cases

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZIFORM – North Kazakhstan region has logged 151 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Health Office of North Kazakhstan region, of the 151, 12 are without symptoms.

As of this morning, 771 residents of North Kazakhstan region have been treated for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals, occupying 48% of the total beds.

51 people are in intensive care units, occupying 44% of the total ICU capacity.

Over the past day, the coronavirus infection has taken lives of four people. The total COVID-19 death toll stands at 266.

The region has seen 2,482 COVID-19 cases in October exceeding the number of cases reported a month ago – 2,268.

The most COVID-19 confirmed cases have been reported in the city of Petropavlovsk as well as Kyzylzharsk, Zhambylsk, and M.Zhumabayev districts, and fewer cases have been recorded in Akzharsk district.

As of October 21, 2021, North Kazakhstan region is in the «red zone» for the COVID-19 spread.



