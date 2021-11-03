N Kazakhstan rgn logs 145 fresh COVID-19 cases

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZIFORM – North Kazakhstan region has logged 145 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Over the past 24 hours, the region has conducted 1,141 COVID-19 PCR tests, every eighth of which returned a positive result.

According to the press service of the Health Office of North Kazakhstan region, of the 145, 13 are without symptoms.

Coronavirus has been detected in residents of Petropavlovsk city and 11 districts of the region. Only Temiryazevsk and Akzharsk districts have reported no fresh COVID-19 cases over the past day.

728 residents of North Kazakhstan region are treated for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals, occupying 41% of the total beds. ICU occupancy stands at 42%.

Over the past day, the coronavirus infection has taken lives of five people. The total COVID-19 death toll stands at 304. Earlier it was reported that the mortality from COVID-19 was low up until mid-July.

The region reported 4,170 COVID-19 cases in October, two times more than in September and less by 311 than in August. Over two days of November, the region recorded 282 infections.

The region’s COVID-19 caseload stands at 29,090. The virus was defeated by 25,737 people in North Kazakhstan region.



