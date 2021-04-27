Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
N Kazakhstan rgn governor greets Samal Yesslyamova for winning Best Actress prize at Nika Awards

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 April 2021, 17:15
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region Governor Kumar Aksakalov took to his Instagram account to congratulate Kazakhstani actress Samal Yesslyamova on winning the Best Actress prize at the Russian Film Festival Nika, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Stating that the Best Actress prize is recognition of the Kazakhstani’s acting, the North Kazakhstan region governor sent his greetings and wished new creative achievements to the actress.

In her Instagram account, Samal Yesslyamova thanked her co-stars in Ayka film, in which she played the main character.

The Best Actress prize winner did not attend the awards ceremony in-person, with the film’s second director Vyacheslav Agashin accepting the prize.

Actress Samal Yesslyamova is the first Kazakhstani woman to win the Best Actress prize at the 71st Cannes Film Festival for her role in Ayka film by Russian Sergey Dvortsevoy in May 2018.


