N Kazakhstan rgn exports eggs and flour to Afghanistan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - The number of export certificates rose by 15% in North Kazakhstan region last year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Entrepreneurs from North Kazakhstan export their products to 34 countries, including Russia, Belgium, Azerbaijan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, China, Turkiye, Afghanistan, the Netherlands, and Italy.

In 2022, Uzbekistan was the top importer of North Kazakhstan's products, mainly wheat, bran, and wheat starch. The region exports wheat and chicken eggs to Afghanistan.

According to Timur Bekeev, director of the region's chamber of entrepreneurs, there has been an increase in the number of applications for export certificates and domestic circulation. The number of issued export certificates rose by 15% last year. In total, 3,066 such certificates, of which 2,624 were granted to local companies, were issued in the region in 2022.



