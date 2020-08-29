Go to the main site
    N Kazakhstan rgn closes another COVID-19 facility

    29 August 2020, 15:09

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 facility opened in the regional hospital has discharged its last COVID-19 patients in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The regional hospital’s therapeutic block was turned into a COVID-19 facility in July due to the worsening epidemic situation and increasing number of patients with viral pneumonia.


    The COVID-19 facility which had all necessary equipment, pharmaceuticals and means of personal protection has provided treatment to over 1,500 patients and closed down after discharging the last patients.


    10 days ago, another COVID-19 facility housed in the university dormitory was also shut down.

    As of August 29, North Kazakhstan region has reported a total of 3,917 COVID-19 cases. The region’s COVID-19 recoveries stand at 3,592. It is also informed that over 3 thousand COVID-19 beds are on standby in case the epidemic situation worsens.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

