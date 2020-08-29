Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

N Kazakhstan rgn closes another COVID-19 facility

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
29 August 2020, 15:09
N Kazakhstan rgn closes another COVID-19 facility

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 facility opened in the regional hospital has discharged its last COVID-19 patients in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The regional hospital’s therapeutic block was turned into a COVID-19 facility in July due to the worsening epidemic situation and increasing number of patients with viral pneumonia.

photo


The COVID-19 facility which had all necessary equipment, pharmaceuticals and means of personal protection has provided treatment to over 1,500 patients and closed down after discharging the last patients.

photo


10 days ago, another COVID-19 facility housed in the university dormitory was also shut down.

As of August 29, North Kazakhstan region has reported a total of 3,917 COVID-19 cases. The region’s COVID-19 recoveries stand at 3,592. It is also informed that over 3 thousand COVID-19 beds are on standby in case the epidemic situation worsens.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region