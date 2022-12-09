Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
N Kazakhstan reports surge in COVID-19 cases

9 December 2022, 12:12
N Kazakhstan reports surge in COVID-19 cases

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The number of new COVID-19 cases is growing in North Kazakhstan region, local healthcare authorities say, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department, 27 new COVID-19 cases were registered between November 24 – December 7 in the region, that is 16 cases more compared to the analogous period between November 10-23.

The department reminds that the most effective way to protect oneself from the virus and stop the spread of COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. Over 344,000 people in North Kazakhstan region got vaccinated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines and over 340,000 – with the second dose.

Presently, North Kazakhstan region is in the safe ‘green’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

Since the start of the pandemic North Kazakhstan region reported a total of 46,347 COVID-19 cases.


News