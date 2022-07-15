Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • N Kazakhstan reports surge in COVID-19 cases

    15 July 2022 21:16

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - COVID-19 cases are on the rise in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the sanitary epidemiological control office of the region, 47 fresh cases of the COVID-19 disease have been reported over the past two weeks in North Kazakhstan region. There has been a 15.6% rise from three to 47 infections compared to the same period.

    Over the past day, the region has reported five fresh coronavirus cases, including two in Petropavlovsk city, one in Kyzylzharsk district, one in Shal akyn district, and one in Zhumabayev district.

    The region is in the «green» zone for the spread of the coronavirus infection.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    #Coronavirus #North Kazakhstan region #COVID-19 #Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    COVID-19 kills 75 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
    Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
    Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association