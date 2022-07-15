N Kazakhstan reports surge in COVID-19 cases

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - COVID-19 cases are on the rise in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control office of the region, 47 fresh cases of the COVID-19 disease have been reported over the past two weeks in North Kazakhstan region. There has been a 15.6% rise from three to 47 infections compared to the same period.

Over the past day, the region has reported five fresh coronavirus cases, including two in Petropavlovsk city, one in Kyzylzharsk district, one in Shal akyn district, and one in Zhumabayev district.

The region is in the «green» zone for the spread of the coronavirus infection.



