N Kazakhstan reports surge in coronavirus cases

PETROPAVLOVSK. North Kazakhstan hit a daily record of new infections of the autumn, Kazinform reports.

112 more coronavirus cases were detected in the region over the last 24 hours. Thus the region ranks the second in terms of the number of people infected with coronavirus. 62 of them are asymptomatic. Two of the cases are imported.

1,396 PCR tests were conducted in the region over the past day.